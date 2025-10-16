Network X
14 - 16 October 2025
Paris Expo Porte de VersaillesParis, France
NETWORK X 2025: TRANSFORM YOUR NETWORK, UNLEASH THE EXPERIENCE

Network X 2025 is where telecom innovation and opportunities align. This year unveils a modern agenda tackling vital industry challenges and identifying growth areas. Examine subjects like Fibre, Wi-Fi, Mobile, Data Centres, Optical Transport, Satellites, and FWA, all with AI integrated throughout. Shape your experience with keynotes, workshops, and revamped R&D stages. Interact with peers in the Operator Lounge, during roundtables, or at networking socials, exchanging knowledge across connected domains. Join us to learn about advancements in AI, Wi-Fi, and Fibre technologies.

UNVEILING THE 2025 AGENDA

Immerse yourself in Network X 2025's comprehensive ecosystem: six cutting-edge content tracks exploring Fibre, Mobile, AI, Wi-Fi, Data Centres, and Optical Networks, alongside exclusive keynotes from industry titans, co-located events, and curated networking experiences—all designed to shape telecom's next chapter.

Find out what is shaping telco over the next 5-10 years from the biggest names in telco. Executives from Data Centres, Neutral Hosts, Telcos, Vendors, Big Tech, Non-Profits and more will take to the stage to discuss M&A, consolidation, AI, Fibre, Wi-Fi, APIs, Satellite, 6G, QKD and much more!

DISCOVER YOUR JOURNEY

Service Provider?
1500+ TELCOS UNDER ONE ROOF

Here's a breakdown of this year's 5500+ attendees so you know who you can expect to meet at Network X 2025!

+

Attendees

+

Operators

+

Speakers

+

Sponsors and Exhibitors

+

C-Level Executives

+

Countries Represented

FIND YOUR COMMUNITY AT NETWORK X

Network X is the leading event bringing together the international fixed-line and mobile communities. Learn, engage, and network with experts, technology providers, colleagues and peers across the main themes of Network X.

Steve Harris

VP Global Commercial Relationships

SCTE, CableLabs

Foster Collaboration and Strengthen Professional Relationships

Networking with new and existing colleagues at Network X was not only effortless but also incredibly rewarding. The event created a welcoming environment where meaningful connections were easily made, and valuable insights were shared. It truly felt like the perfect space to foster collaboration and strengthen professional relationships.

Dive into the insights of Network X 2024!

Our post-show report includes key figures and takeaways from the event, highlights of the keynote speeches, and summaries of the most popular sessions and experiences.